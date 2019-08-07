Party to be held for opening of ‘The Peaceful Place’ in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A home warming party will be held on Wednesday, August 7.
The party is for the opening of The Peaceful Place - Saint Francis House, which sets out to end homelessness for single men over the age of 50. It will be in the 800 block of Jefferson Ave. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be a presentation at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
Organizers ask that you consider bringing a home warming gift of gift cards to local stores for furnishings and household supplies.
The Peaceful Place includes two houses, one financially sponsored by Saint Francis Foundation and operated by The People’s Shelter. The second house is supported and financed by The People’s Shelter.
According to the shelter, the move-in date for the first house is September 1 and the second house is expected to be ready to open in the spring.
They say the backyard will be a gathering space for the men.
