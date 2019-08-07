Orscheln Farm and Home’s open in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The expansion to Orscheln Farm & Home store in Poplar Bluff, Missouri is complete.
The store doubled in size at more than 57,000 feet.
The new location at 2235 N. Westwood Blvd. opened on Tuesday morning on Aug. 6.
Officials said customers will find select firearms, fishing gear and outdoor apparel as well as clothing and pet areas that have increased in size.
There are also current brands like Wrangler, Carhartt, Ariat, Purina, Science Diet, Blue Buffalo and more.
