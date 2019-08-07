Mo. man arrested on drug charges in Ky.

MCCRACKEN, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies responded to an address in West Paducah for a report of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around 2:30 p.m.
Deputy Tom Starks with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said after leaving the scene, he stayed near the area attempting to locate the vehicle.
Around 5:30 p.m. Deputy Starks saw a vehicle matching that description and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver, Dusty Baker, 39, of Missouri, was believed to be operating the vehicle under the influence of illegal drugs.
Starks said Baker was also in possession of suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Baker was charged with
- Improper Registration Plates
- No Registration Plates
- No Registration Receipt
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License
- Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Alcohol/Drugs/Etc.
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess
The investigation is still on-going and more charges are likely.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.