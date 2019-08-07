Ky. man wanted for murder, has ties to multiple states and Canada

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted for murder is believed to have ties in several states and Canada.
Police are looking for Jason Van Patterson for the 2013 murder of Faye (Waddlington) Springfield.
They say he has ties to several areas inside and outside of Kentucky, including: Madisonville, Ky.; Manitou, Ky.; Georgetown, Ky.; Maysville, Ky.; Lexington, Ky.; Lancaster, Ky.; Higginsport, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; Ontario, Canada; Quebec, Canada; Nova Scotia, Canada; and Toronto, Canada.
According to Hopkinsville police, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to Patterson’s arrest.
You can remain anonymous.
Call 270-887-TIPS or send an anonymous text to “CRIMES” (274637) and enter “hpdtip” in the text, followed by your tip information.
