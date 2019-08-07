Iron County Courthouse receives $400,000 grant to finish restoration project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Iron County, Missouri received a charitable donation to help finish the restoration project to preserve the county courthouse.
According to commissioner Jim Scaggs, announced that the county will receive a $400,000 grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation and ICEP to help finish the project.
Iron County owns and maintains the historic Iron County Courthouse.
The courthouse was constructed in 1857 and a landmark in the county.
The total costs of the project are approximately $1,200,000, which was outlined in the grant proposal. the Jeffris Family Foundation agreed to make a matching grant to Iron County to fund one-third of the project. The grant is a matching grant and Iron County must raise at least $800,000 of the remaining estimated costs from the other sources.
Iron County has been working with ICEP to match the funds to complete the project. Several grants are being sought to match the Jeffris Family Foundation grant.
