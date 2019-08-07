Illinois State Police talk school zone safety in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Captain Derek Wise with Illinois State Police District 13 visited Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Wise discussed school zone safety at a media event.
This will kick off an enforcement period which will run from Aug. 12 through Aug. 30.
“We want those traveling to and from school zones to be aware that we have children that may be crossing the street without the help of a crossing guard,” Wise said.
In addition to Captain Wise, Terry Bryant with the Illinois State Representative 115th District, Dave Severin with the Illinois State Representative 117th District, Marion Mayor Mike Absher and Marion Police Chief Dave Fitts we in attendance.
“Community we are able to foster an environment of safety as it impacts the children that will pass through these school zones," Wise said. "We cannot do this without all of these generous local leaders and shareholders that are standing behind me.”
Hear the rest of his school zone safety message below;
