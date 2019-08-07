Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signs new law protecting survivors of domestic violence

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law that is designed to protect survivors of domestic violence on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
“For too long, survivors of domestic violence have feared retaliation from their abusers while seeking refuge, but this new law takes a step forward in protecting victims as they write a new chapter in their lives,” said Gove. JB Pritzker. “Today’s action reaffirms our state’s commitment to empowering and supporting survivors and their families.”
Senate Bill 399 will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and allow survivors to omit their address from court filings if it would risk the family’s safety.
State Sen. Laura Murphy of Des Plaines said victims should haven’t to live in fear after cases like these.
“It’s already hard enough for victims to take that first step and get out of their situation,” said Sen. Laura Murphy (D). “They shouldn’t have to live in fear of their address being released after being brave enough to get away.”
State Representative Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg said this was another critical step to protecting victims of domestic violence.
“I am proud to be part of SB 399,” said Rep. Michelle Mussman (D). “It is another critical step to protect victims of domestic violence, by ensuring that information, including the location of their safe house, does not have to be disclosed in court documents, which could lead their abuser directly to them and their children.”
