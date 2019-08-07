434 Gibson Electric members without power in Tenn. counties

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - More than 434 members with Gibson Electric Membership Corporation are without power as of 5:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
According to corporation officials, crews have worked through the night and continue.
There are 28 outage locations in Gibson, Obion, Crockett, Madison and Dyer counties.
Crews said there are broken poles, trees through lines and downed lines in those areas.
Officials urge residents to stay far away of downed lines and report them immediately.
Check the outage map here: Outage Map.
