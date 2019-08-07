Fort D named to National Register List of Historical Places

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fort D in Cape Girardeau is named the National Register Listing of Historical Places.
Bill Eddleman worked on the nomination with two others, he said when it got approved they felt a lot of relief because it took them several years to get it done.
Eddleman said they put Fort D forward for national significance but it was approved for state significance mainly because it is the only surviving urban fort in Missouri.
They hope this honor will bring more people to Fort D.
“We’re always amazed when we do event at Fort D how many people come from out of town. I think a lot of people from out of town appreciate it more than local people. The common reaction when local people visit is you know I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve never come here, I’ve never seen it before. We’re hoping more people locally and else where will come visit,” said Eddleman.
Eddleman recommends coming out to Fort D on Labor Day, Memorial Day or Independence Day because that’s when there are people out there that are able to explain and demonstrate how things were used during the civil war era.
