Flea infestation closes courthouse

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County District Courthouse in Benton, Kentucky has been closed Wednesday, Aug. 7.
According to Marshall County District Court Clerk Tiffany Fralicx Griffith the closure is due to health and safety reasons.
Fralicx Griffith said cleaning crew discovered that the courtroom was infested with fleas Wednesday morning.
At this time, courthouse leaders are working to figure out what steps will be taken to contain and eliminate the flea infestation.
The Circuit Court Judge said anyone with court dates for Wednesday, Aug. 6 will receive a letter by mail with a rescheduled date.
