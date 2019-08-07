First Alert: Storms to affect some counties

(KFVS) - The weather will be more pleasant today, but storms will affect some areas of the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says the western counties in Missouri are under a level 1 risk for severe storms this afternoon.
Those counties can expect gusty winds and hail.
The further east you are, the drier you will stay. We could get a break from the humidity today.
We’ll have partly sunny skies but still warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Scattered rain and storms are in the forecast every day for the rest of this week. Those chances pick up on Thursday and Friday.
Chances of storms go back down over the weekend.
