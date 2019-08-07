Firefighters work to contain fully involved fire at old newspaper building in Cairo, IL

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments were called out to a fully involved fire in Cairo, Ill. on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around 9:01 p.m.
The fire started started at a building located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and 8th Street.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure.
Firefighters with Cairo, Mounds, Mound City, Horseshoe lake and Tamms were called out to help put out the fire.
According to the Mound City Fire Department, the building used to house the operations for the old Cairo Evening Citizen newspaper.
Now, it’s used as a beauty salon.
Cairo Fire Chief John Meyer said the building is considered a total loss.
No one was in the building at the time and no word on what caused the fire.
As of 11 p.m. flames could still be seen inside of the building.
