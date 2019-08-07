'Extremely dangerous’ escapee from W. Tennessee prison is person of interest in DOC worker’s homicide

HENNING, Tenn. (WMC) - An inmate who escaped Wednesday from West Tennessee State Penitentiary is a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Department of Correction employee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI has identified the victim as 64-year-old Debra Johnson. Johnson worked as a West Tennessee Correctional Administrator for the Tennessee Department of Correction.
She was a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.
Davidson says Lauderdale County deputies were investigating a suspected homicide at a home on Highway 87 across from the prison when they discovered the inmate was missing.
TBI has identified the inmate as Curtis Ray Watson who they say should be considered extremely dangerous. Records show he has previous convictions for especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse and aggravated rape.
Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him.
TBI and DOC are holding a press conference at 6 p.m. Watch live here.
