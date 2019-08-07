Dunklin Co. deputies investigating burglary near Clarkton

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burglary investigation is underway in Dunklin County, Missouri.
According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary was reported on County Road 333, outside of Clarkton, Missouri.
Deputies are working to identify a man in connection to the burglary.
He was pictured wearing a red shirt and a black and white baseball cap.
Deputies are also looking to identify the a pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bryce Tinsley at 573-888-2409.
