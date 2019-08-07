Dunklin Co. deputies investigating burglary near Clarkton

By Nichole Cartmell | August 6, 2019 at 10:04 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 10:53 PM

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burglary investigation is underway in Dunklin County, Missouri.

According to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary was reported on County Road 333, outside of Clarkton, Missouri.

Deputies are working to identify a man in connection to the burglary.

He was pictured wearing a red shirt and a black and white baseball cap.

Deputies are also looking to identify the a pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bryce Tinsley at 573-888-2409.

