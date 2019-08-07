Drug arrest in Graves County, Ky.; Man in custody, woman in the hospital after overdose

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call county a woman with a cut to her throat that was unconscious on Tyler Road on Aug. 6.
The call said that he was cut as well.
When the Sheriff’s Department arrived, they met Justin Jones, 39, and saw he had a cut to his neck.
A woman was lying on her back and was unresponsive but breathing. She had several cuts on her body including her neck. The cuts were new but superficial. She also had syringe injection marks consistent with drug use.
Narcan was used to attempt to revive her. She was responsive, but not conscious. Graves County EMS took her to a local hospital for treatment, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
During the investigation, detectives found a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine and a knife used in the assault.
Justin Jones was arrested, cleared by EMS for his injuries, and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Both Jones and the woman lived at this residence.
Jones was charged with First-Degree Possession of a controlled substance, First Offense and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are possible.
