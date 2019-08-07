Deputies: Prank caller pretending to be injured officer over radio calls

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officials in Iron County, Missouri said they have had reports of someone posing as a Deputy Sheriff or Police Officer over radio calls.
The prank caller says he is in need of assistance and has been shot.
State, County and municipal agencies are taking these calls seriously according to Iron County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Deputies said they will not stop searching for the person making these calls until they are in custody.
The individual will face several felony charges following their arrest according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-573-546-7051.
