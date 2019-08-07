Crews called to vehicle fire after crash near Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman’s vehicle caught fire shortly after a crash in rural Carbondale, Illinois.
It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 on Cedar Creek Road west of Union Hill Road.
According to the sheriff’s office the 43-year-old driver from Carbondale was able to get out before the fire started.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service and Makanka Township Fire Department responded to the crash along with sheriff’s deputies.
A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle lost control on a curve, left the roadway and hit a tree.
The woman was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment.
