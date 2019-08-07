Church donates 300-plus book bags filled with supplies to ‘Hope For One More’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As kids are gearing up to get back to school, a church donated more than 300 book bags filled with school supplies to help foster kids in the Heartland start school on the right foot.
Heartland News spoke to a 16-year-old who was there to pick up a backpack for herself, and she said having this bag of school supplies makes her feel relieved and normal, instead of different.
The Cowboy Church donated more than 300 backpacks.
This is the 5th year Hope For One More has done their back pack drive and the Executive Director Crissy Mayberry said it has gotten bigger every year.
Normally, the bags are for foster kids in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties, but she said this year and last they were able to help kids in other counties too.
“To see that many people step forward and do this especially coming from one church one small group of people is just an experience you don’t get to experience often,” said Mayberry.
She said some of the bags even have personal notes and extra changes for kids to use to buy snacks.
