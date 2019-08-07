Calm and Dry Morning

Patchy to dense fog across southern Illinois and western Kentucky is likely this morning. Better weather is forecasted for today with partly sunny skies but still warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. It is looking to be slightly less humid today. Our western counties in Missouri are under a level 1 risk for severe storms this afternoon with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats. The further east you are, the drier you will stay.