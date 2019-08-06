What you need to know Aug. 6

What you need to know Aug. 6
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around the sun near Olive Branch, Ill. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Jasmine Adams | August 6, 2019 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 4:18 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

First Alert Forecast

There is a small chance for an isolated shower in our northern counties this morning.

Lisa Michaels says most of the Heartland should stay dry with partly cloudy skies, but the afternoon scattered storms will develop and move through the early evening hours.

These storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s.

A cold front will move through late tonight into tomorrow morning which will set the stage for a calmer Wednesday.

There is a chance our western counties tomorrow could see rain/storms. This is something that our meteorologists will keep an eye on.

Chance of showers and storms will be in the forecast every day through the beginning of next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A bus driver is facing charges after witnesses say a passenger was locked inside a luggage compartment.

A New Jersey mother is recovering from multiple bite marks after she managed to survive a coyote attack.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.