What you need to know Aug. 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Aug. 6.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower in our northern counties this morning.
Lisa Michaels says most of the Heartland should stay dry with partly cloudy skies, but the afternoon scattered storms will develop and move through the early evening hours.
These storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s.
A cold front will move through late tonight into tomorrow morning which will set the stage for a calmer Wednesday.
There is a chance our western counties tomorrow could see rain/storms. This is something that our meteorologists will keep an eye on.
Chance of showers and storms will be in the forecast every day through the beginning of next week.
- Two people have been arrest on drug charges on Monday, Aug. 5.
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has acknowledged and commended the efforts of schools in southern Ill.
- The City of Jackson is asking businesses to voice their concerns about the possibility of shutting down center junction.
- Cape Girardeau city leaders narrowed down the applicants for the Ward 3 vacancy.
A bus driver is facing charges after witnesses say a passenger was locked inside a luggage compartment.
A New Jersey mother is recovering from multiple bite marks after she managed to survive a coyote attack.
