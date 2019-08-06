Two arrested on drug charges in Marshall County, Ky. after investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrest on drug charges on Monday, Aug. 5 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were investigating the distribution of methamphetamine in the area.
During the investigation, detectives found Ryan Curry, who was wanted on an arrested warrant and was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 Deputy “Fox” alerted officers to drugs in Curry’s vehicle.
Deputies found half a pound of methamphetamine and over $250 in cash.
Curry was arrested on charges of First-Degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than two grams methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving officer false identifying information, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to appear.
Detectives continued their investigation and arrested Tamera Russell and discovered another ounce of methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Russell was charged with First-Degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than two grams methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The methamphetamine seized has a street value of approximately $18,200.
