Three arrested on drug charges in Dunklin County

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant was served at a home on Y Highway.
Jaclyn Renee Bowen, 27, of Senath, Mo., was charged with trafficking drugs 2nd degree and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Pedro Martin Moya, 55 of Senath, Mo., was charged with trafficking drugs second degree.
Robin Remagen, 40 of Cardwell, Mo., was charged with possession of controlled substance.
All three were taken to the Dunklin County Justice Center.
Deputies say they found drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana.
The methamphetamine was estimated to be about 2 pounds, 6.45 ounces.
Also placed in evidence were two weapons and cash totaling approximately $8,840.
Deputies with the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Senath Police Department, Hornersville Police Department and Arbyrd Police Department served the warrant.
