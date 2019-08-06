Suspect arrested after burglary at Dexter Animal Shelter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after police said he forced his way into the Dexter Animal Shelter.
Police said 34-year-old Matthew Parris has been charged with second-degree burglary, property damage, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On July 31 police said Parris forced entry into the shelter in the early morning hours.
Once inside, police said Parris did not take anything or harm any animals.
He left the premises after damaging a dog door on the outside door unit and looking around inside.
Officers said leads and tips from the public lead them to Parris who was sitting behind a church on Locust Street on Aug. 1.
When Parris was taken in for questioning, police said they found narcotic related items in his belongings.
After an investigation Parris was charged and lodged in the Stoddard County Jail.
