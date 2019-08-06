Speed limit change, new stop signs installed near Wing Elementary in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic near Sikeston’s new school, Wing Elementary will move a little slower.
According to city officials, Street Department crew members placed new stop signs on Gen. George E. Day Boulevard ant Brunt Blvd. and Pine St.
The intersection is now a four-way according to Ordinance #6147 passed by the City Council on July 29.
City officials said warning devices will be placed in that are to help motorists become aware of the change.
The speed limit has been reduced from 35 to 20 mph according to Ordinance #6149.
The speed limit reduction will only be in place during school hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
