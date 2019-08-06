Severe storms possible this evening

Parts of the Heartland are under a Level 2 threat for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and dangerous lightning are the biggest threats. Best chance for severe weather will be across eastern Missouri, southern Illinois, and northern Kentucky. After 10pm, most of the storms will weaken and push out of the Heartland. Overnight lows will be close to 70. Hot and humid again Wednesday, in fact, the next several days look uncomfortable. There will be several waves of showers and thunderstorms from now through the weekend.