Severe storms possible this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. A disturbance is moving towards the area and this will likely cause scattered showers and storms to develop. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the area through 9PM. The main threat will be from gusty winds the stronger storms will produce. Outside the storms, temperatures are hot. They will remain warm and muggy in areas that do not receive rain this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s far north to lower 70s south.