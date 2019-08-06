Severe storms possible this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. A disturbance is moving towards the area and this will likely cause scattered showers and storms to develop. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the area through 9PM. The main threat will be from gusty winds the stronger storms will produce. Outside the storms, temperatures are hot. They will remain warm and muggy in areas that do not receive rain this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s far north to lower 70s south.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We look to be entering a pattern that will allow for more afternoon and evening storms through the end of the week and into the weekend. Outside the storms, temperatures will continue to be warm and muggy.
