Sears store in Cape Girardeau to close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sears store in Cape Girardeau will close.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce confirmed on Tuesday, August, 6 the store would be closing.
Previously, in April 2018, the store was up for auction.
In December 2018, Sears announced it was closing more stores for liquidation.
The Sears in Cape Girardeau is located on Siemers Drive.
According to the company, they will close 26 large-format Sears and Kmart stores in late October. The Sears Auto Centers at any of these stores will close in late August.
Liquidation sales at the stores are expected to start on August 15.
Other stores include:
- Kmart - Redlands, Calif.
- Kmart - Desert Hot Springs, Calif.
- Kmart - Palmer, Mass.
- Kmart - Jamestown, N.Y.
- Kmart - Guayama, Puerto Rico
- Sears - Birmingham, Ala.
- Sears - Antioch, Calif.
- Sears - Littleton, Colo.
- Sears - Vero Beach, Fla.
- Sears - Sebring, Fla.
- Sears - Athens, Ga.
- Sears - Bloomingdale, Ill.
- Sears - Merrillville, Ind.
- Sears - Mishawaka, Ind.
- Sears - Baltimore, Md.
- Sears - Portage, Mich.
- Sears - Saginaw, Mich.
- Sears - Independence, Mo.
- Sears - St. Peters, Mo.
- Sears - Mansfield, Ohio
- Sears - Hurst, Texas
- Sears - Texas City, Texas
- Sears - Roanoke, Va.
- Sears - Spokane, Wash.
- Sears - Barboursville, W.Va.
According to a statement from Sears Holdings, all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to that company’s Chapter 11 filing in October 2018.
