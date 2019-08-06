Schools has almost started, so don’t ignore the school zone signals

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Signs and flashing lights remind us to slow down in school zones.
But how many of us really do?
In Cathy Sievers' neighborhood, back to school time means it's time to slow down in school zones when you see flashing lights.
"Nobody should be in that big of a hurry to put other people at risk," Sievers said.
Siever's said people simply just ignore the signs.
"There's a light that tells you how fast you're going and it's a posted speed limited and it's very difficult to think that most people are going that speed because of the high volume of traffic that goes through here," she said.
Sgt. Chad Ludwig with Jackson police said the speed limits in schools’ zones are 15 to 20 miles per hour. He said there are signals tracking your speeding.
"Now that they're use to them, it's kind of like anything else, they just go right past them," Ludwig.
Ludwig said the driver should be alert because the kids sometimes aren't.
"Our heads need to be on a swivel and watch out for kids because you never know they may dart out on a street somewhere," he said.
Siever's said, being mindful of kids walking and waiting for the bus can save a life.
“Nobody wants to hear on the news that a child has gotten run over,” she said.
