Registered sex offender shot, killed after stabbing deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened Monday.
Investigators said the deputy was stabbed before firing shots back.
The suspect, 49-year-old James Kirkwood, eventually died at the hospital.
Police said the deputy was investigating a sexual assault when Kirkwood stabbed him.
A short chase began before the deputy fired shots. The exchange was all caught on video.
Kirkwood has a long criminal history dating back to 1993. He’s registered as a violent sex offender in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, he was convicted of rape in 1993 and has violated the terms of the registry several times.
The deputy was treated and released from the hospital. He has not been identified.
"That is a person that is out every day greeting people, being a very supportive person, and it's just a tough day for him," police director Mike Rallings said of the deputy.
Once TBI finishes its investigation, it will give its findings to the district attorney’s office.
