Poplar Bluff, Mo. Police and citizens come together to help build relationship for National Night Out

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers in Poplar Bluff, Missouri are getting a lot of support for this year’s National Night Out.
National Night Out is an effort for local police and the people they serve and protect to get to know each other.
“It’s kind of rough times, rocky times that we live in these days,” said Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs.
Dobbs thinks it’s important to participate in National Night Out to make neighborhoods safer.
“It’s a little bit disheartening whenever there’s this divide between certain parts of the community and law enforcement," said Dobbs. "When you boil it down, police departments, sheriff’s departments are a limited number of people, and they’re only as strong as the people they serve.”
Karen West Head Start will be the site of the event and the Poplar Bluff Housing Department will be hosting a block party for National Night Out.
Tammy Harper, the event organizer, said it’s fun and free to all ages.
“So we can hope to achieve safer neighborhoods, good places to live and work," said Harper. "Caring communities.”
Harper said they are expecting 600 people to attend and there has been an overwhelming amount of support from the community.
“Local businesses have all donated generously to make this event possible and make it bigger and better than what we expected,” said Harper.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Poplar Bluff Police and other local emergency agencies and organizations will also be there.
Sheriff Dobbs said he hopes to make new friends and bridge the gap.
“We’re people just like anybody else. We have children," said Dobbs. "We have families. We like to have fun. We like to enjoy life like everybody else.”
National Night Out is happening in hundreds of cities across the country, including several locations in the Heartland.
The block party in Poplar Bluff goes until 8 p.m. at Karen West Head Start.
