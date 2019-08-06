Ohio shooter said to have wrestled with dark thoughts

“He trusted me with so much of his darkness that I forgot most of it,” Johnson wrote, adding that she brushed off much of what she heard. Talking about serial killers made sense as it was a theme in a Sinclair Community College psychology class they both were taking, a captivation with disaster and violence was offset by the sweetness of a “perfect gentleman,” and joking about a desire to hurt others was seen as the coping tool of a man grappling with illness.