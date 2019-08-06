New Cape Girardeau County Courthouse making progress in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were continuing construction on Tuesday, August 6, making progress in several areas including plumbing, drywall, electric and more.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Charlie Herbst said all of the studs are now up for all of the walls now.
Other work they have made progress includes door frames, duct work and installing insulation.
Herbst said the Missouri Vocational Enterprises will have prisoners building all the pews for the six courtrooms as well.
Herbst said they estimate completion of the courthouse will be in April 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.