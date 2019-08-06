Mo. man found hiding you under bed, arrested on drug charges

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Information from citizens lead Dunklin County Deputies to look into a residence on Monday, Aug. 5.
According to deputies, they conducted a knock and talk at a residence on CR 110.
Deputies said they were told there was drug traffic at the residence.
Deputies asked for consent to search the residence. During the search they found a man by the name of James Dylan Owens hiding under a bed in the bedroom.
According to deputies, Owens was confirmed to have warrants out of Stoddard and New Madrid Counties.
Owens was placed taken custody and held for Stoddard and New Madrid Counties according to deputies.
During the search, deputies said they found about 1.4 grams of methamphetamine along with substances identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, along with miscellaneous smoking instruments.
Also taken into evidence was a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun along with ammunition.
Deputies said after a records check, the weapon was identified as being stolen out of Stoddard County.
Owens was taken into custody to be transported to Stoddard County.
Additional arrests are expected as a result of the consent search of the residence.
