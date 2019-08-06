2 men wanted in home burglary investigation in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men are wanted by police in Carbondale, Illinois following a burglary investigation.
Police described the first man as around 20 years old, tall, thin build, with a short hairstyle, mustache and a patch of hair on his chin. The suspect was wearing an unknown color Nike hooded pull-over sweatshirt, Nike sweatpants and was carrying an unknown color Under Armor backpack with reflective material on his shoulders.
The second suspect was described as also around 20 years old, tall, thin build, with a short hairstyle, mustache and a patch of hair on his chin. The suspect had an unknown tattoo design on the front of his neck and on top of his right hand. The suspect was wearing a zip up jacket and sweatpants.
According to police, the home burglary occurred on July 27 around 9:11 p.m. in the 500 block of South Forest Street. They said two suspects forced their way into the home and stole property.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.