Man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Walmart in Poplar Bluff

On the evening of 08/01/2019 officers responded to Walmart in reference to a black male taking inappropriate photos of women. The Poplar Bluff Police Department is actively seeking the identity and whereabouts of the man shown in the video. The man was seen leaving the business in a blue Toyota passenger car. If you have any information please contact Detective Woodruff @ (573) 785-5776 ext. 1360. (JW250).