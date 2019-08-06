Man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Walmart in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff police are looking to identify the man (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | August 6, 2019 at 11:08 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:08 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri said they are looking for a man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Walmart.

Police said on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 1 they were called to the store about the man.

On the evening of 08/01/2019 officers responded to Walmart in reference to a black male taking inappropriate photos of women. The Poplar Bluff Police Department is actively seeking the identity and whereabouts of the man shown in the video. The man was seen leaving the business in a blue Toyota passenger car. If you have any information please contact Detective Woodruff @ (573) 785-5776 ext. 1360. (JW250).

Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said they are seeking the identity and whereabouts of the man.

The man was seen leaving the business in a blue Toyota passenger car.

If you have any information please contact Detective Woodruff @ (573) 785-5776 ext. 1360. (JW250).

