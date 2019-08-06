Man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Walmart in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Poplar Bluff, Missouri said they are looking for a man accused of taking inappropriate photos of women at Walmart.
Police said on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 1 they were called to the store about the man.
Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said they are seeking the identity and whereabouts of the man.
The man was seen leaving the business in a blue Toyota passenger car.
If you have any information please contact Detective Woodruff @ (573) 785-5776 ext. 1360. (JW250).
