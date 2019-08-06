John A. Logan College creates 10-acre solar array field

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A Logan College in Carterville plans to put some of its vacant land to good use.
The 10-acre field behind the college will not only save the college money but also give the college an alternative energy source.
The site sits near a cemetery in Carterville and the Water Treatment Plant.
Brad McCormick is the VP of Business Services and College Facilities at John A. Logan College. He said, they plan to install more 5,600 solar array panels, which will “save [them] as much as a million dollars over time.”
JALC will lock in 40% of their electrical need at a specified rate, with no increases, no inflation for a period of 25 years.
“It’s a very good thing,” McCormick said.
The college will lease the land to Shine Development Partners out of Texas and will also work with regional company StraightUp Solar. In turn, the JALC will buy energy from that developer at a low rate.
McCormick said there is no financial investment required.
“The taxpayers are having to pay for this, our tax levee is not reflecting it, we are issuing no bond, we are not raising tuition to cover for solar panel system like this,” he said.
Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson believes this could help the city.
“It will open up space on the grid here in town, so in times of high peak usage, where John A. Logan can rely more on their solar panels, it could potentially benefit the rest of the citizens," Robinson said.
Ameren will continue to be the electricity provider for JALC for the other 60% of energy.
JALC is also planning to use the solar array as an instructional, training tool for students.
The site will be prepared by October at the latest according to McCormick.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.