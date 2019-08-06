Jackson businesses express concerns over diverging diamond project at center junction

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking businesses to voice their concerns about the possibility of shutting down center junction for construction of the diverging diamond.
The Jackson Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter for businesses to send to the Missouri Department of Transportation about the adverse effects of plans to shut down accessibility to Highway 55 for the period of 7 to 8 months.
“Them shutting down the intersection for months will impact businesses like us and everybody in this Jackson area for sure,” said David Likens, the general manager of First Auto Credit.
The pre-owned car center is one of about two dozen businesses on Jackson Boulevard that are concerned through traffic will stop during the construction of a diverging diamond at Center Junction.
“It would definitely impact traffic coming to us," Likens said. "We’re so used to saying to customers ‘Get off at exit 99’ and now they’ll have to take a detour. I even live in Cape County, so I’d be impacted coming from work, going to work and transporting kids to school.”
Concerns like these are some of the main reasons the Missouri Department of Transportation is zeroing in on a new solution.
“We came together and I think we have have a pretty good plan. It needs a couple more tweak we are working on that,” said MODOT engineer Mark Shelton.
The latest idea is to keep one lane of head to head traffic open of US 61 for the entire project.
However the two ramps on the north side of the interchange, the northbound on ramp and the southbound off ramp, will remain closed.
Also drivers will not be able to make any left turns, but Shelton says numerous detours will be available.
“There are opportunities for those left turn movements to make a right, go down just a little bit and make a u turn and come back to essentially make that left turn," Shelton said. "There are also multiple alternate access to both Cape Girardeau and Jackson whether it’s through exit 96, exit 102, exit 105.”
Shelton believes the long term benefits of creating a diverging diamond in the high traffic area will weigh the temporary inconvenience of constructing it.
“It’s a really good project. We are pleased with it," Shelton said. "Two brand new seismically designed bridges, a safer interchange, better traffic flow and wonderful opportunities for economic development.”
And the businesses say having some through traffic is better option than nothing.
“To me it’s kind of like the analogy of running water," Likens said. "If you are out starving and you could you have a few drips of water and you are not dehydrated and dying obviously would be a better option and this traffic is a version of that.”
The Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning Organization will vote on three options for the diverging diamond project later this month.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday August 21st at 2 p.m. at the Osage Center.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.