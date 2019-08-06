Health officials: Vaccines are part of back to school prep

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Back pack, pencils and new clothes may be on your back to school list, but don’t forget your vaccinations.
According to health officials at the Jackson County Health Department, August is National Immunization Awareness Month.
This is the time they remind parents that vaccinations should be part of preparing to go back to school.
School vaccination requirements are enforced to protect children against meningitis, pertussis, chicken pox, polio and measles according to health officials.
They said not to wait until the first day of school to find out if your child complied with the school’s health requirements.
Check your child’s shot record now. The requirements can be found at www.dph.illinois.gov.
Health officials said low cost shots are available at Jackson County Health Department. The department accepts many insurance plans including Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.
Immunization services are provided during walk-in clinics on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Officials ask that you bring your child’s shot record and insurance information with you.
