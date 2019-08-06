Grab the Umbrella- Rain & Storms Today

There is a small chance for an isolated shower in our northern counties this morning. Most of the Heartland should stay dry with partly cloudy skies, but the afternoon scattered storms will develop and move through the early evening hours. These storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. High temperatures today will be in the low 90s.
A cold front will move through late tonight into tomorrow morning which will set the stage for a calmer Wednesday. There is a chance our western counties tomorrow could see rain/storms. This is something that will be watched.
Chance of showers and storms will be in the forecast every day through the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
