Gov. Pritzker commends school district in their Back to School efforts

Gov. Pritzker commends school district in their Back to School efforts
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Kyle Hinton | August 5, 2019 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 8:23 PM

(KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has acknowledged and commended the efforts of schools in southern Illinois to prepare students for the new school year.

Pritzker also invited everyone to attend their local School Supply Giveaway and Community Night.

He also commended the Shawnee Worship Center for hosting one of the largest family-serving events in the region.

(Source - Office of JB Pritzker)
(Source - Office of JB Pritzker)

Students around the state were provided with school supplies, dental exams, haircuts, clothing, food and access to over 20 government agencies and community organizations

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.