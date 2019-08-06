FEMA approves request to add 6 more Mo. counties for assistance

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Six more counties were approved to be eligible for federal assistance.
On Monday, August 5, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Missouri’s request to expand the federal major disaster declaration to Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton and Saline Counties for the period of April 39-July 5.
The individual assistance program assists with temporary housing, housing repairs and the replacement of household items.
FEMA disaster assistance to eligible individuals generally falls into these categories:
- Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced homeowners or renters whose primary residences received major damage or were destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.
- Other Needs Assistance may be available for other disaster-related expenses, including essential household items, moving and storage, vehicles, medical and dental, child care, funeral and burial, and some clean-up items not covered by insurance and other assistance programs.
- Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. Loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury.
- Other Disaster Assistance Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, disaster case management, and legal advice and assistance including income tax, housing issues, consumer protection, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.
You can click here for more information about disaster assistance or call FEMA’s toll-free number at 1-800-621-FEMA from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The deadline to register for most individual assistance programs is 60 days after the disaster has been declared by the President.
Those affected by flooding or severe storms are encouraged to continue to document losses, including photographing damage and saving receipts.
On July 9, President Donald Trump approved Individual Assistance to 20 Missouri counties: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski and St. Charles.
According to the office of Governor Mike Parson, to date, 1,049 households in these counties have received more than $4,937,000.
