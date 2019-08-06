Du Quoin man arrested following home invasion

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested following a home invasion in Du Quoin, Illinois.
Police said early on Tuesday, Aug. 6, officers got a call about a possible home invasion in the 400 block of N. Howard Street.
As police investigated, officers learned a handgun was used during the event.
This led them to arrest Kevin M. Austin, 52, from Du Quoin.
He was charged with home invasion (class X felony) and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (class 3 felony).
Austin was taken to the Perry County Jail pending court proceedings
