Du Quoin man arrested following home invasion
Police arrested Kevin Austin following a home invasion (Source: Du Quoin Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | August 6, 2019 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:32 AM

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested following a home invasion in Du Quoin, Illinois.

Police said early on Tuesday, Aug. 6, officers got a call about a possible home invasion in the 400 block of N. Howard Street.

As police investigated, officers learned a handgun was used during the event.

This led them to arrest Kevin M. Austin, 52, from Du Quoin.

He was charged with home invasion (class X felony) and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (class 3 felony).

Austin was taken to the Perry County Jail pending court proceedings

