Cape Girardeau man arrested on child molestation, statutory rape charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said they investigated a possible sexual assault against a minor and have arrested one man.
The investigation began on Tuesday, July 16. Police said 48-year-old Ted J. Skinner has been arrested.
Skinner was arrested for the offenses of child molestation in the fourth-degree and statutory rape in the second-degree against a 16 year old female.
He is currently in custody and is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond according to police.
Police said portions of the matter remain under investigation and additional charges may follow.
