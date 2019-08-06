Cape Girardeau man arrested on child molestation, statutory rape charges

Police said 48-year-old Ted J. Skinner has been arrested. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | August 6, 2019 at 8:32 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 8:33 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said they investigated a possible sexual assault against a minor and have arrested one man.

The investigation began on Tuesday, July 16. Police said 48-year-old Ted J. Skinner has been arrested.

Skinner was arrested for the offenses of child molestation in the fourth-degree and statutory rape in the second-degree against a 16 year old female.

He is currently in custody and is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond according to police.

Police said portions of the matter remain under investigation and additional charges may follow.

