Cape Girardeau City Council narrows down applicants for Ward 3 vacancy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city leaders narrowed down the applicants for the Ward 3 vacancy during a city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 5.
A total of nine people submitted an application to temporarily fill the City Council position open in Ward 3.
All applicants were invited to address the public in an introduction and question session during the city council meeting on Monday.
Council members then narrowed the list of applicants to three, including Christina Mershon, Tom Roy and Nathaniel Thomas.
The council expects to appoint someone to fill the empty ward three seat at the next meeting on Aug. 19.
The seat opened up when Victor Gunn resigned from the position in July.
The council will appoint a temporary representative who will serve until the April 2020 general election.
