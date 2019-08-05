Yadi Molina starts again in rehab assignment for AAA Memphis

By Matthew Schwartz | August 4, 2019 at 8:02 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 8:32 PM

MEMPHIS, TN. (KAIT) - St. Louis Cardinals all-star catcher Yadier Molina continued his rehab tour in Memphis on Sunday.

Molina who placed was on the IL last month with a strained thumb tendon, was again in the Redbirds starting lineup batting sixth and catching for Memphis.

In three plate appearances Molina went 0-3 with two strikeouts despite the Redbirds taking home a 2-0 victory.

Yadi will return to Memphis on Monday for a fourth rehab game. No exact timetable has been determined as to when Molina will return to St. Louis.

