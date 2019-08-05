Whether it happens to you or not, everyone is impacted by mass shootings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mass shootings are becoming routine in the United States. Whether or not you’ve been directly impacted, it can be hard to cope when tragedies hit anywhere in the country.
Dr. Sharon Braun with the Community Counseling Center said just watching or reading about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio can impact anyone.
“For example when I open my cell and the first thing I see is 20 people are dead and then I think my gosh! it's affecting me," she said.
Dr. Braun mentioned how it impacts the brain.
“A traumatic event can actually rewire the brain differently and it changes the structure and how the brain connects,” said Dr. Braun.
She also said events like this should be talked about, especially if you have children.
“Parents, children anyone witnessing, being present or even watching it on social media or television can be extremely effected by that,” Braun said.
Rubbie Sullivan lives in Cape Girardeau. She said mass shootings like that make her more aware of her surroundings and she worries about the kids.
“I fear for the kids in schools, Walmart’s, and places they just go an shop and places they just go walk around not knowing what’ll happen,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan has an older daughter but she always thinks about her grandson when events like this happen.
"I still get nervous cause he's not with us right now he's in Texas, but I tell him, 'be careful,'" Sullivan said.
Dr. Braun said having a plan in place and always follow your gut.
“If something looks strange or out of place, get out fast,” Braun said.
She also urges if you have younger kids practicing drills at home can help. If you’re trying to get them to express their feelings about it allow them to draw it out.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.