What you need to know Aug. 5

Light fluffy clouds dot the sunny sky in Humboldt, Tennessee. (Source: CNews/James Gullage)
August 5, 2019

Good morning, it is Monday, Aug. 5.

Daybreak lows Monday morning will range from the low 60s to the north to the upper 60s in the Bootheel and NW Tennessee.

A little fog may develop, especially in areas that picked up some rainfall this weekend.

The workweek will start with mostly sunny, hot and dry conditions on Monday with highs around 90.

The first chance of showers-storms looks to be Tuesday afternoon or evening ahead of a cold front.

A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to poisoning his ex-wife’s coffee with sleeping pills received a 60-day sentence.

A New Jersey neighborhood banded together and raised more than $60,000 to help pay one man’s debt.

