“Students are on the move!” Mo. Hwy Patrol and Ill. State Police remind drivers of school year safety

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The school year is almost here and that means the roads will be a little more crowded.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be on the lookout for school buses, parents taking their children to school and children walking to bus stops.
Officials said in 2018 five people were killed and 457 people were injured in 969 traffic crashes involving school buses.
Parents may want to talk to children about safety when riding a bus, walking to school or driving to school.
According to Missouri law, on a two lane road, if a school bus is stopped and displaying warning signals while loading or unloading children, drivers must stop when meeting and following the bus.
It is only necessary to stop on a four-lane highway when following the bus.
Officials said when you see a stopped school bus, stay alert and follow the law.
Illinois State Police had a similar message.
Officials reminded Illinois drivers to never pass a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and its stop sign arm extended.
State police said the be extra vigilant in the morning and when school lets out as children depend on drivers to obey the laws.
