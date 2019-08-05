Square evacuated as precaution in Marion, Ill., authorities on site

The Square in Marion has been closed
By Jasmine Adams | August 5, 2019 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 11:00 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - City government officials in Marion, Illinois are asking residents to avoid the downtown area.

According to police in the area, the Square is closed at this time until further notice.

At this time we are asking all citizens to avoid the downtown square area until further notice.

According to Mayor Mike Absher, officials found a backpack in the newspaper dispenser in front of City Hall.

Citizens were evacuated from the square as a precaution.

According to the mayor, Illinois Secretary of State police are on site assisting local law enforcement.

