Sikeston, Mo. woman arrested on assault charged after fight leaves 2 women injured

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston DPS responded to two women with knife wounds at Missouri Delta Medical Center on Saturday, Aug. 3.
According to Police, the two were sisters and injured during a fight with another woman on Benton Street.
The sisters had been in an ongoing feud with Jeanesha Horton, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri. It began as an argument but escalated when Horton got a kitchen knife and cut the two sisters.
One of the sisters was cut on her cheek and the top of her head and the other sisters was cut on her arm. They were both treated and released.
Horton was found and arrested by Sikeston DPS. She was charged with two counts of First-Degree Assault and was given a $100,000 bond.
